NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Fight Over Philly Beverage Tax Goes On: ‘I Am Not Going To Apologize’

March 24, 2017 11:12 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Jim Kenney, KYW Newradio 1060, Pat Loeb, Soda Tax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s beverage tax passed council by a wide margin, took effect in January, and in its first two months, raised nearly $12M dollars for anti-poverty programs.

Still, the beverage industry continues to campaign against it, calling for repeal, but Mayor Jim Kenney gave a heated defense.

When Temple University blamed a hike in room and board fees on the soda tax, the mayor’s office got right to work, marshaling the college’s administrative costs, past rate hikes and dorm amenities to dispute their claim. Was it too harsh? The mayor thinks not.

Kenney said, “I am not going to apologize for being passionate for our kids.”

The one and a half cent an ounce tax will fund expanded pre-k, community schools and city facility upgrades, but it’s also being blamed for declining sales and planned lay-offs.

A spokesman for the group, “Ax the Tax,” says the mayor is refusing to accept the tax has negative impacts. The mayor says the group is overlooking the benefits.

Kenney adds, “Soda companies should understand that, in a generation, we’ll have children who are educated and employed and tax-paying consumers who will be their best customers.”

The city has already raised nearly 12-Million dollars, but isn’t spending it until a suit challenging the tax’s legality is resolved.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

CBS3 Country Countdown Ticket Contest
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia