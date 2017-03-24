Fight Over Philly Beverage Tax Goes On: ‘I Am Not Going To Apologize’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s beverage tax passed council by a wide margin, took effect in January, and in its first two months, raised nearly $12M dollars for anti-poverty programs.

Still, the beverage industry continues to campaign against it, calling for repeal, but Mayor Jim Kenney gave a heated defense.

When Temple University blamed a hike in room and board fees on the soda tax, the mayor’s office got right to work, marshaling the college’s administrative costs, past rate hikes and dorm amenities to dispute their claim. Was it too harsh? The mayor thinks not.

Kenney said, “I am not going to apologize for being passionate for our kids.”

The one and a half cent an ounce tax will fund expanded pre-k, community schools and city facility upgrades, but it’s also being blamed for declining sales and planned lay-offs.

A spokesman for the group, “Ax the Tax,” says the mayor is refusing to accept the tax has negative impacts. The mayor says the group is overlooking the benefits.

Kenney adds, “Soda companies should understand that, in a generation, we’ll have children who are educated and employed and tax-paying consumers who will be their best customers.”

The city has already raised nearly 12-Million dollars, but isn’t spending it until a suit challenging the tax’s legality is resolved.