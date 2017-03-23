Dario Saric: Rookie Of The Year ‘Would Feel Great, But Not First Thing On Mind’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dario Saric is averaging over 19.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game since the all-star break.

And with Joel Embiid out for the season, Saric is the front-runner to win this year’s NBA rookie of the year award.

The 22-year-old Sixers rookie talked about potentially winning the award on Jon Johnson’s A View From Inside podcast.

“Of course it would be nice for me if I get this,” Saric said of winning rookie of the year. “Of course I would be happy for me, for my family, for all my work I put in the gym it would mean a lot. It would feel great. But it’s not something what is first on my mind when I wake up in the morning and it is not like my last thing when I go to sleep.”

Johnson asked Saric a variety of questions, including his favorite celebrity, which is new Lakers president Magic Johnson.

“I’ve always watched him,” Saric said of Johnson. “I really want to meet him. I’ve got his jersey, his signature, but I’ve never meet him.”

Johnson also asked Saric how he wants to be remembered when his career is all said and done. Saric says it’s all about the rings.

“Of course everybody wants to be best in their sport, best in their country, best on the basketball court,” Saric admitted. “I want to do something, doesn’t matter what. I want them to remember a guy who really wants to win and a guy who got like lot of champions, lot of rings. That is like my opinion of how I see basketball. Everything at the end of the day, everything what you count is the rings. And the individual awards and titles is not like — of course it’s big, but it’s not something people remember. I think people remember if you bring his town a championship. You don’t have to be main guy, but you can be guy who is there who plays some minutes.”