Arrest Made In Israel In Connection With JCC Bomb Threats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — A Jewish teenager was arrested in Israel on Thursday on suspicion of making bomb threats to public places, synagogues and Jewish community centers in the US and other countries, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
Israeli police worked with the FBI during the months-long undercover investigation to identify the 19-year-old suspect, who used “advanced camouflage technologies” to cover his tracks, Rosenfeld said.
There have been multiple threats against Jewish institutions in the U.S., including in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and at least two in Wilmington, Delaware.
