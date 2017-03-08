Siegel JCC In Wilmington Temporarily Evacuated After Overnight Bomb Threat

March 8, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Bomb Threat

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) —  The Siegel JCC in Wilmington, Delaware was temporarily evacuated after a bomb threat was received, police say.

The threat was received overnight via email.

Authorities say the building was searched and cleared.  Everyone was allowed back in around 10 a.m.

The Siegel JCC is located at 101 Garden of Eden Road.

FBI, Justice Dept. Investigating After Threats Against Jewish Centers

This follows a series of bomb threats to Jewish centers across the country in February.

Additionally, a $74,000 reward is being offered for information after hundreds of gravestones were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

 

