March 23, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: George Takei, Healthcare, Republican healthcare bill

3PM – Conservatives against this Healthcare Bill

330PM – George Takei says election is null and void

340 PM – The vote on the Healthcare Bill has been postponed

4PM – Freedom Caucus chair Mark Meadows speaks on the status of Healthcare Bill

420PM – Rich talks with Kelly Johnston VP of Government Affairs for Campbell Soup

430 PM – Snooki Bill

450 PM- Repeal Obamacare now and then spend the next 2 years figuring out how to replace it

5PM –  Stop looking for the short term win

525 Pm – Bob Woodward who said Unveiling of ‘Highly Classified Gossip’ Could Be Criminal Act

535 PM – Chuck Schumer to vote against Gorsuch

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia