News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 20

Chris discussed the crazy weekend in the NCAA Tournament, Bucks County Congressman’s Brian Fitzpatrick’s opposition the Republican healthcare bill and a email he received from his children’s school. He spoke with Lucinda Little about running as a Republican in tomorrow’s special election for the State House in the 197th District and Ike Reese from WIP about Villanova’s shocking loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.

6:00 Today is the first day of Spring.

6:02 It was a crazy weekend in the NCAA Tournament.

6:18 Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke with John Dickerson on Face The Nation about the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

6:21 Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick issued a statement yesterday announcing he will not support the Republican healthcare bill.

6:35 What’s Trending: Villanova, Duke, Northwestern kid, Wichita State mascot, Chuck Berry, Beauty and the Beast

7:00 Chris speaks to Lucinda Little, who is running as a Republican in tomorrow’s special State House election in the 197th District.

7:18 Villanova lost to Wisconsin on Saturday, ending their bid to repeat as NCAA Tournament champions.

7:25 Chris received an email from his children’s Vice-Principal.

8:00 Chris talks with Ike Reese from WIP about Villanova’s shocking loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament.

8:35 What’s Trending: Hamilton, Kim Kardashian, Monopoly