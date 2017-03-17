The Rich Zeoli Show 03/17/17

March 17, 2017 7:00 PM
Filed Under: NEA, President Trump, St. Patrick's Day, Trump budget

3PM –  Meals on Wheels won’t get cut

315 PM -Interview w/Andrew Surabian, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Political Strategist

330PM – White Milk is racist

350 PM – Donna Brazile admits to giving Hillary the questions

4PM – The Establishment Clause is not a basis for blocking the travel ban

415 PM – St Patrick’s Day

430 PM – Interview with Dr. John Douillard author of Eat Wheat

5PM – The government should not fund art. 

518 PM – Couple escapes injury after chunk of ice smashes windshield

525 PM – Venezuela has a bread shortage

535 PM-  Portland Anarchist  are filling potholes

 

 

 

 

