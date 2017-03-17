Ex GM: Seahawks Open To Trading Richard Sherman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jalen Mills and Ron Brooks. Those are the current starting Eagles corners.

So it’s no secret that they need to upgrade the position.

Ex-NFL general manager Michael Lombardi said the Seattle Seahawks are open to trading Richard Sherman, one of the league’s best corners, on his podcast on The Ringer.

Sherman would obviously immediately improve the Eagles, but there are some obvious obstacles before fans start clamoring for Sherman.

The 28-year-old corner has two years left on his contract where he is set to count a little over $13 million against the cap for both seasons. However, his dead cap money is just $2.2 in 2018.

The Eagles have minimal cap space, but could still release or trade players like Ryan Mathews, Mychal Kendricks, Jason Kelce, and/or Jason Peters to save money if needed.

“I gotta swoop in a figure out how to get this done,” 94WIP host Chris Charlin said Friday on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show. “I keep hearing about Howie is a cap wizard, let’s see it. Let’s see it. Go get it done!”

“I’m not giving up a first-round draft pick for Richard Sherman,” Ike Reese replied.

“I am,” said Carlin. “I can. The guy is still a top player at his position.”

Seth Joyner disagreed with Carlin.