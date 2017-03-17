Report: Leonard Fournette, Mike Williams To Visit With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a big offensive prospect day for the Eagles.

You can add LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams to Florida State running back Dalvin Cook and Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin on the list of players reportedly visiting the Eagles before the 2017 NFL Draft.

Related: Roseman On Not Addressing CB: ‘Hard To Put Lipstick On A Pig’

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Cook, Fournette, and Williams will all visit with the Eagles on Friday.

Along with #FSU RB Dalvin Cook visiting #Eagles today, #LSU RB Leonard Fournette is also visiting with the team. Big prospect day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

#Clemson WR Mike Williams, fresh off an impressive 40 at his pro day, is also visiting the #Eagles today. More prospects. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

Fournette, at 6’0″, 240-pounds, ran an elite 4.51 40-yard dash. At LSU, Fournette played just seven games last season due to injury, but as a sophomore he rushed for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns on 300 carries.

Williams, at 6’4″, 220-pounds, did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine and elected to run it at Clemson’s Pro Day. He ran a 4.56, which is very good for his size. Williams caught 98 balls for 1,361 yards and 11 scores last season at Clemson, including an 8-94-1 line in the National Championship win over Alabama.

The Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free-agency to short-term deals, but continue to look to bolster their offense and give second-year Carson Wentz a full arsenal of weapons.

Running back Ryan Mathews is expected to be released, saving Philadelphia $4 million on their cap.