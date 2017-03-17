Report: Eagles Schedule Private Workout With PSU WR Chris Godwin

March 17, 2017 10:23 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia born. Penn State standout. And a wide receiver.

Related: Eagles Have Pre-Draft Visit With Dalvin Cook, Report Says

That represents Chris Godwin and all three of those things fit the Eagles. According to a report, the Eagles have scheduled a private workout with Godwin.

Godwin, who turned 21 last month, was the Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Middletown High School.

Related: 2017 Eagles Draft Coverage

As a sophomore at Penn State, Godwin caught 69 balls for 1,101 and five touchdowns. Last season, he had 59 catches for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns. In this year’s Rose Bowl vs. USC, Godwin caught nine balls for 187 yards and two scores.

Godwin (6’1″, 210 pounds) was impressive at the NFL combine, running a 4.42 40-yard dash (88th percentile).

The Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free-agency to short-term deals, but with the eight total draft picks they will surely give wide receiver a look.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia