Report: Eagles Schedule Private Workout With PSU WR Chris Godwin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia born. Penn State standout. And a wide receiver.
That represents Chris Godwin and all three of those things fit the Eagles. According to a report, the Eagles have scheduled a private workout with Godwin.
Godwin, who turned 21 last month, was the Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Middletown High School.
As a sophomore at Penn State, Godwin caught 69 balls for 1,101 and five touchdowns. Last season, he had 59 catches for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns. In this year’s Rose Bowl vs. USC, Godwin caught nine balls for 187 yards and two scores.
Godwin (6’1″, 210 pounds) was impressive at the NFL combine, running a 4.42 40-yard dash (88th percentile).
The Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free-agency to short-term deals, but with the eight total draft picks they will surely give wide receiver a look.