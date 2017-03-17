Eagles Have Pre-Draft Visit With Dalvin Cook, Report Says

March 17, 2017 7:51 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are in desperate need of a cornerback, or two, or three, but don’t be surprised if they go with a running back in round one.

According to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles had a pre-draft visit with Florida State running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook is a 21-year-old 6’0″, 215-pound running back. Cook ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. CBSSports.com’s scouting report compared him to Marshall Faulk.

In 13 games at FSU as a junior last season, Cook ran for 1,765 yards or 288 carries (6.1 yards/carry) with 19 touchdowns. He also caught 33 balls for 488 yards and another TD.

PointAfter | Graphiq

As a sophomore, Cook rushed for 1,691 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Eagles have the 14th pick in round one and eight picks total in the 2017 Draft.

