City Council Approves July 6th As ‘Kevin Hart Day’ In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City officials are dedicating July 6 as “Kevin Hart Day” in the City of Philadelphia.
Hart was raised in North Philly near the intersection of 15th Street, where he lived in a one-bedroom apartment with his mother and older brother.
On Thursday, City Council approved Councilman David Oh’s resolution to honor the comedian.
“Kevin Hart is a fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia, and this is a simple way to show him gratitude,” Councilman Oh said. “Whether through his hilarious sense of humor or through his heartfelt generosity towards his hometown, Kevin Hart knows how to bring a smile to everyone in Philadelphia.”
Hart, who’s filming a movie in town, has worked to improve the lives of Philly’s youth, some who are going through similar childhood struggles.
The comedian has donated $250,000 to purchase new computers for School District of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation facilities and has sponsored four college scholarships valued at $50,000 each for Philadelphia high school students.