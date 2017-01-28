Movie Shoot For New Kevin Hart Film Generates Excitement In Center City

January 28, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hollywood came to Philadelphia on Friday night. A big movie shoot on JFK Boulevard generated a lot of excitement.

Traffic is often a factor in Center City on a Friday night as folks are going about their evening plans. Road closures snarled the natural flows of cars on Friday night in Philadelphia from 15th and JFK to 20th and JFK.

It marked the first night for shooting of the film Untouchable starring Philly’s own Kevin Hart. A police chase was being filmed on Friday night.

“I am so excited about Untouchable,” said Sharon Pinkenson of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office. “We have Kevin Hart back in town. We have the most exciting actor besides him, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman. Pinkenson is the executive director of the office and she’s seen her film of movies use the City of Brotherly Love as a backdrop.

The movie shoots seem to energize the city and Pinkenson says it’s good for business.

Sets for the film are also being created at Sun Center Studios in Aston, Delaware County. Officials say the film industry still sees Philadelphia as a thriving movie hot spot.

None of the big names of the movie took place in the Friday night shoot, but an Instagram shot posted by Kevin Hart showed the trio was off and rehearsing.

 

