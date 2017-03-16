Alshon Jeffery’s 2017 Over/Unders Set

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery has played a full 16 games in just two of his five NFL seasons.

In both of those full seasons with the Chicago Bears, the new Eagles receiver caught at least 85 balls for 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bovada LV has set his 2017 over/under totals at just 950 yards and 6.5 TD’s.

Last season, Jeffery missed four games to a PED suspension and accumulated 821 receiving yards and just two touchdowns playing with Jay Cutler, Matt Barkley, and the lowly Bears. For his career, Jeffery is averaging 909.8 yards and 5.2 touchdowns per season.

As a team, the Eagles’ Super Bowl 52 odds have not improved despite the signings of Jeffery, Torrey Smith, and Chance Warmack. The Patriots are still the favorites, while the Texans’ odds have soared from 40-1 to 16-1 after the Brock Osweiler trade (the Texans have emerged as the favorites to land QB Tony Romo).

Check out some player props for the 2017 season and Super Bowl 52 odds per Bovada LV below:

Player Stats

Alshon Jeffery – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 950

Alshon Jeffery – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 6.5

Mike Glennon – Total Starts in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 11½

Brandin Cooks – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 900

Brandin Cooks – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 6.5

Brandon Marshall – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 1000

Brandon Marshall – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 7.5

DeSean Jackson – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 900

DeSean Jackson – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 5.5

Martellus Bennett – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 600

Martellus Bennett – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 5.5

Eddie Lacy – Total Rushing Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 950

Eddie Lacy – Total Rushing TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under 7.5

Odds to Win Super Bowl 52

2/6/17 Current Odds (3/16/17)

New England Patriots 5/1 4/1

Dallas Cowboys 9/1 10/1

Green Bay Packers 9/1 10/1

Seattle Seahawks 16/1 10/1

Atlanta Falcons 14/1 12/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 12/1 14/1

Denver Broncos 16/1 16/1

Houston Texans 40/1 16/1

Oakland Raiders 16/1 16/1

New York Giants 25/1 18/1

Kansas City Chiefs 25/1 25/1

Arizona Cardinals 33/1 33/1

Carolina Panthers 25/1 33/1

Indianapolis Colts 25/1 33/1

Minnesota Vikings 16/1 33/1

Baltimore Ravens 40/1 40/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33/1 40/1

Tennessee Titans 50/1 40/1

Cincinnati Bengals 50/1 50/1

Miami Dolphins 50/1 50/1

Philadelphia Eagles 50/1 50/1

Washington Redskins 50/1 50/1

Detroit Lions 40/1 66/1

Los Angeles Chargers 66/1 66/1

New Orleans Saints 50/1 66/1

Buffalo Bills 66/1 100/1

Chicago Bears 100/1 100/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 66/1 100/1

Los Angeles Rams 75/1 150/1

New York Jets 75/1 150/1

San Francisco 49ers 150/1 150/1

Cleveland Browns 150/1 200/1