Alshon Jeffery’s 2017 Over/Unders Set

March 16, 2017 1:04 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery has played a full 16 games in just two of his five NFL seasons.

In both of those full seasons with the Chicago Bears, the new Eagles receiver caught at least 85 balls for 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bovada LV has set his 2017 over/under totals at just 950 yards and 6.5 TD’s.

Last season, Jeffery missed four games to a PED suspension and accumulated 821 receiving yards and just two touchdowns playing with Jay Cutler, Matt Barkley, and the lowly Bears. For his career, Jeffery is averaging 909.8 yards and 5.2 touchdowns per season.

As a team, the Eagles’ Super Bowl 52 odds have not improved despite the signings of Jeffery, Torrey Smith, and Chance Warmack. The Patriots are still the favorites, while the Texans’ odds have soared from 40-1 to 16-1 after the Brock Osweiler trade (the Texans have emerged as the favorites to land QB Tony Romo).

Check out some player props for the 2017 season and Super Bowl 52 odds per Bovada LV below:

Player Stats

 

Alshon Jeffery – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   950

 

Alshon Jeffery – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   6.5

 

Mike Glennon – Total Starts in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   11½

 

Brandin Cooks – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   900

 

Brandin Cooks – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   6.5

 

 

Brandon Marshall – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   1000

 

Brandon Marshall – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   7.5

 

DeSean Jackson – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   900

 

DeSean Jackson – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   5.5

 

Martellus Bennett – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   600

 

Martellus Bennett – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   5.5

 

Eddie Lacy – Total Rushing Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   950

 

Eddie Lacy – Total Rushing TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                   7.5

 

Odds to Win Super Bowl 52

2/6/17               Current Odds (3/16/17)

New England Patriots                            5/1                    4/1

Dallas Cowboys                                     9/1                    10/1

Green Bay Packers                                9/1                    10/1

Seattle Seahawks                                  16/1                  10/1

Atlanta Falcons                                     14/1                  12/1

Pittsburgh Steelers                                12/1                  14/1

Denver Broncos                                    16/1                  16/1

Houston Texans                                    40/1                  16/1

Oakland Raiders                                    16/1                  16/1

New York Giants                                   25/1                  18/1

Kansas City Chiefs                                25/1                  25/1

Arizona Cardinals                                  33/1                  33/1

Carolina Panthers                                  25/1                  33/1

Indianapolis Colts                                  25/1                  33/1

Minnesota Vikings                                 16/1                  33/1

Baltimore Ravens                                  40/1                  40/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers                         33/1                  40/1

Tennessee Titans                                   50/1                  40/1

Cincinnati Bengals                                 50/1                  50/1

Miami Dolphins                                     50/1                  50/1

Philadelphia Eagles                        50/1                  50/1

Washington Redskins                            50/1                  50/1

Detroit Lions                                          40/1                  66/1

Los Angeles Chargers                           66/1                  66/1

New Orleans Saints                               50/1                  66/1

Buffalo Bills                                           66/1                  100/1

Chicago Bears                                        100/1                100/1

Jacksonville Jaguars                             66/1                  100/1

Los Angeles Rams                                  75/1                  150/1

New York Jets                                          75/1                  150/1

San Francisco 49ers                              150/1                150/1

Cleveland Browns                                  150/1                200/1

 

