Philly Soccer Show: Veteran Midfielder Haris Medunjanin Brings His Experience To Union

March 15, 2017 8:31 PM By Eli Pearlman-Storch & Greg Orlandini
Filed Under: Greg Orlandini, KYW Philly Soccer Show, Philadelphia Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s a World Cup veteran with a wealth of experience and he is the latest guest on the KYW Philly Soccer Show. Haris Medunjanin sits down with KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio.

The native of Bosnia-Herzegovina is in his first year in Philadelphia and brings his controlled style of play to the Philadelphia Union‘s midfield. Haris talks about adjusting to life in America. And he talks about playing his first home game in the frigid weather at Talen Energy Field in the Union’s 2-2 draw against Toronto

Then Greg and Mike look ahead to the Union’s match at Orlando City this Saturday. The Union have started the year with two draws, and look to get their first win this weekend.

