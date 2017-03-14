RE-FREEZING CONCERNS Minimal Melting Tomorrow | Philly Lifts Snow Emergency School ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies| Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages  | March Snow Photos

Winter Storm Causes Major Headache For Travelers At Philly Airport

March 14, 2017 8:00 PM By Justin Udo
Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a day of mass cancellations caused by the weather, operations at Philadelphia International Airport were starting to return to normal Tuesday evening.

The winter storm brought, snow, sleet wind and delays to airports across the country — and Philadelphia International was no exception.

By early evening, operations started to pick back up — but people were still feeling the effects of the cancellations.

Angel Rodriguez from Millville, New Jersey says it took a lot for him to stay sane after a night of sleeping in terminals and flying all over the continental United States.

“We started in Washington, went to Salt Lake, instead of coming here to Philly,” he said. “We ended up going to Boston. From Boston we had to go all the way to Detroit and from Detroit, here.

READ: SEPTA Working To Restore Normal Service Following Winter Storm

It was a similar nightmare for Crystal, who says her girls trip was great until it was time to come back home. That’s when they faced cancellation after cancellation.

“Our flight from LAX got cancelled, so then we went to San Diego took that flight to Salt Lake City,” she said. “Salt Lake City was supposed to bring us here, they didn’t. They took us to Boston, told us that we probably had to wait three days to come home, so then we took a flight from Boston to Detroit from Detroit to Philadelphia.”

Crystal says as soon as she gets in the house she is going to take a shower, eat a hot meal and lay down in her own bed.

“I’m exhausted, I’m hungry, I’m tired, I’m dirty,” she said. I’m just ready to get out of the airports.”

Officials at Philadelphia International say altogether they had about 760 cancellations because of the snow. They were hoping to have everything back to normal by Wednesday afternoon.

