Zeoli Show Log 03.13.17

3pm- A snowstorm is due to hit Philly tomorrow. 8 to 12 inches are expected to fall.
3:25pm- President Donald Trump & Attorney General Jeff Sessions have taken heat for requesting the resignation of 46 attorneys hired during the Obama administration despite the fact that it has been done by other administrations.
4pm- Daniel Horowitz, senior editor at conservativereview.com, joins the show to discuss the dangers of of the GOP healthcare bill. Daniel has a new book, “Stolen Sovereignty: How to Stop Unelected Judges from Transforming America.”
4:20pm- Donald Trump has unfollowed Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter.
4:35pm- Speaker of the House Paul Ryan acknowledges that 2018 could be a bloodbath for Republicans if healthcare reform isn’t passed.
4:40pm- Sen. Rand Paul says that President Trump is open to negotiation on GOP healthcare bill but that Paul Ryan is opposed to any amendments.
5pm- Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t believe the American Health Care Act is not the replacement bill that Republicans campaigned on or promised the American people.