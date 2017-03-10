NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom GIordano Show: Brian Hickey, Fmr. Senator Jim DeMint, Omarosa Manigault

March 10, 2017 12:00 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Brian Hickey joined to discuss a mud ball thrown at him by construction workers.

9:10-Coffins found at old city construction site.

9:35-Jim DeMint from the Heritage Foundation joined discussing the Obamacare replacement plan.

10:00-Representative Ryan Costello joined discussing his support for the House health care plan.

10:35-College students using their student loans to fund spring break trips. 

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:00-Philadelphia considering “safe injection sites.” 

11:05-White House staffer, Omarosa Manigault, joined discussing Obamacare repeal/replace.

11:35-Game of the week.

