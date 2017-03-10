State Police: Woman Attacked Outside Home In Delco

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after they say a woman was attacked by an armed man in Delaware County, Tuesday evening.
Police say the masked suspect approached a 65-year-old woman as she arrived at her home in Chester Heights, just after 7 p.m.
A struggle ensued and the suspect fled the scene.
There were no reported injuries.
In the last month, three similar incidents have been reported in New Castle County, Del. The suspect in those cases has not been connected to this incident.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 454-840-1000.