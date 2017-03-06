Police Link 3rd Incident To Del. Kidnapping Cases

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping and robbery at a Newark apartment complex.
It happened at the Bluffs apartment complex on Sheldon Drive, around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say a woman was approached by an armed man while walking to her apartment building. The suspect demanded money and forced her to her apartment.
When they arrived at the apartment, another resident answered the door and the suspect fled on foot, said police.
The suspect is described as a male around 5’7”- 5’8” tall with an average build. He was last seen with his face covered and wearing dark clothing.
Police believe this is the same suspect involved in kidnappings at Top of the Hill and Arundel Apartments.
A reward of up to $20,000.00 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for violent crimes being investigated by this agency.