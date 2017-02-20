Police Investigating Reported Kidnapping At Del. Apartment Complex

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS)–Police say there has been another reported abduction in New Castle County and investigators believe this second case is related to a kidnapping last week.

The most recent incident took place last night at the Arundel Apartments in Pike Creek.

The victim told police she was walking to her apartment around 7:45 p.m. when she was approached by a man in the common area of the apartment.

The man was reportedly wearing a black mask, dark clothing and brandishing a handgun.

Police say the suspect forced the victim into her apartment where he demanded money and physically and sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect then allegedly forced the woman into her vehicle and drove her to several ATMs in the area—forcing her to withdraw money.

Police believe this kidnapping maybe be connected to another incident that occurred last Tuesday at the Top of the Hill Apartment, also in Delaware.

During that incident, police say the victim was taken from the parking lot of her apartment and forced into a vehicle by a suspect.

Police say the suspect allegedly her and then drove the victim around the area, forcing her to withdraw money.

The suspect is described as man standing 5’8”-5’10” tall, with a medium build.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (302) 395-8050.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

This story will be updated.