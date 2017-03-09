Woman Who Wore Giraffe Mask In Viral Video Gives Birth To Baby Boy

March 9, 2017 1:55 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Her spoof of a live-stream pregnant giraffe went viral and now she’s the proud mom of a baby boy.

Erin Dietrich gave birth Wednesday to an 8-pound, 2-ounce boy named Porter.

Pregnant Woman Wears Giraffe Mask To Re-enact Zoo Livestream

The South Carolina mom posted a Facebook Live video last Saturday, wearing a giraffe mask with her baby bump.

She was impersonating April, the pregnant giraffe at a New York zoo that millions of people are watching on YouTube.

Dietrich posted a picture on her Facebook holding her newborn while wearing the giraffe mask.

Dietrich’s video has been viewed over 31 million times.

