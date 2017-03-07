Pregnant Woman Wears Giraffe Mask To Re-enact Zoo Livestream

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant woman in South Carolina has become a viral sensation with her giraffe video.
Erin Dietrich was inspired by April, the pregnant giraffe at a New York zoo who has become a social media sensation.
Dietrich decided to put on a giraffe mask and walked around her bedroom, sat in a rocking chair and even did squats.
Her husband streamed it on Facebook Live.
The video has gone viral and has been watched over 27 million times.
Dietrich says there’s a race with April the giraffe to see who has a baby first.