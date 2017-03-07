Pregnant Woman Wears Giraffe Mask To Re-enact Zoo Livestream

DEVELOPING: Philly Police Searching For Missing-5-Year-Old Boy

March 7, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant woman in South Carolina has become a viral sensation with her giraffe video.

Erin Dietrich was inspired by April, the pregnant giraffe at a New York zoo who has become a social media sensation.

Dietrich decided to put on a giraffe mask and walked around her bedroom, sat in a rocking chair and even did squats.

Her husband streamed it on Facebook Live.

The video has gone viral and has been watched over 27 million times.

Dietrich says there’s a race with April the giraffe to see who has a baby first.

