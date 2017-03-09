FCC Investigating 911 Outage To AT&T Customers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FCC is now looking into the cause of Wednesday night’s 911 outage affecting AT&T customers here and in at least a dozen states.

The company hasn’t said what caused the outage that had emergency officials across the country to go to Plan B.

Chester County’s Director of Emergency Services Bobby Kagel says their counterparts in Delaware County spread the word that AT&T customers weren’t getting through to 911.

Service Restored Nationwide After AT&T Wireless Customers Unable To Make 911 Calls For Hours

So, in response, Kagel says they went on Twitter and Facebook to get critical information out to the public.

“Our 10-digit numbers that we advertise typically as non-emergency numbers. Although they’re still answered by 911 operators,” Kagel said.

Kagel says residents should keep these numbers handy and follow their counties on social media in case such problems and emergencies pop up.

And, Kagel says, even though dialing 911 didn’t work, AT&T customers could actually get through on their cell phones another way.

“Continued to work through this nationwide outage is the ability to actually text 911,” Kagel said.

Chester, Bucks and Montgomery Counties offer the ability to text 911.