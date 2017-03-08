AT&T Customers In Montgomery County Reportedly Unable To Make 911 Calls

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — AT&T customers in Montgomery County are experiencing difficulty placing 911 emergency calls, according to the County’s Department of Public Safety Twitter account.

The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety Twitter account tweeted Wednesday evening calls made by AT&T customers were not getting through.

AT&T wireless calls to #montcopa 911 are not getting through. Happening elsewhere too. AT&T users can call 610-635-4300 till further notice — Montco DPS (@MCpublicsafety) March 9, 2017

AT&T users in Montgomery County can call 610-635-4300 till further notice.

Chester County Department of Emergency Services has also provided a number for resident unable to make 911 calls.

AT&T cell phone customers trying to reach Chester County 911 should use 610-692-5100 AT&T service to 911 is unavailable — CCDES (@CCDES) March 9, 2017

The outages have also been reported in other parts of the nation, including DC and parts of Texas.

AT&T is experiencing a nationwide outage which is affecting 911 calls. Please call 202-373-3700 ext 2 if you have an emergency or text 911. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 9, 2017

Currently AT&T cellular subscribers in area are unable to reach 9-1-1. AT&T is aware. In HP, call 214-521-5000 for police, fire, or ems. — HPDPS_TX (@HPDPS_TX) March 8, 2017

Per @ArtAcevedo – AT&T cell phones cannot dial out 911 nationwide right now. For those cell users in Houston dial 713-884-3131 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 9, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.