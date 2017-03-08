BREAKING: Report: AT&T Customers In Montgomery County Unable to Make 911 Calls

AT&T Customers In Montgomery County Reportedly Unable To Make 911 Calls

March 8, 2017 9:20 PM

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — AT&T customers in Montgomery County are experiencing difficulty placing 911 emergency calls, according to the County’s Department of Public Safety Twitter account.

The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety Twitter account tweeted Wednesday evening calls made by AT&T customers were not getting through.

AT&T users in Montgomery County can call 610-635-4300 till further notice.

Chester County Department of Emergency Services has also provided a number for resident unable to make 911 calls.

The outages have also been reported in other parts of the nation, including DC and parts of Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia