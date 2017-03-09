Clay Buchholz Takes No. 21 Out Of Respect For Jimmy Rollins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the past seven years, Clay Buchholz wore No. 11 with the Boston Red Sox.

But after being traded to the Phillies in December, Buchholz switched to No. 21, out of respect for former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins.

Related: Jimmy Rollins On Fans’ Ovation: ‘It Was Incredible’

“I wasn’t going down that road,” Buchholz told MLB.com. “I knew exactly who No. 11 was here. I know how places look at guys that have worn a number for a long time, how they’re respected. There was no reason for me to even ask to wear it.”

Rollins, 38, is in camp with the Giants. During his 15 seasons with the Phillies, Rollins reached three all-star games, won an NL MVP, and, of course, won the 2008 World Series championship.

Along with Rollins’ jersey, the Phillies have put some of his teammates’ numbers “on ice”, according to Todd Zolecki: Ryan Howard’s No. 6, Chase Utley’s No. 26, Cole Hamels’ No. 35, and Carlos Ruiz’s No. 51.

Related: Chase Utley Apparently Asked To Be Hit By Pitch

Currently, Utley is with the Dodgers, Ruiz is with the Marines, and Hamels is with the Rangers. Howard is a free-agent looking to join a team.

The Phillies have retired six numbers: Richie Ashburn’s No. 1, Jim Bunning’s No. 14, Mike Schmidt’s No. 20, Steve Carlton’s No. 32, Robin Roberts’ No. 36, and Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.