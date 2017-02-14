Chase Utley Apparently Asked To Be Hit By Pitch

February 14, 2017 9:35 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: chase utley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley is 38-years-old, but he’s not done just yet.

The Dodgers have reportedly signed the veteran second baseman to a one-year deal, worth $2 million, extending his illustrious career in Major League Baseball.

Respect MLB reporter Peter Gammons told an Utley story to illustrate his importance to the team on his website. Gammons wrote that when a young Dodgers teammate stole second baseman in the eighth inning of a blowout, Utley asked the opposing catcher to have the opposing pitcher hit him (Utley) so that young player could realize there are consequences for showing up the opposition.

While Dodgers reporter Jon Weisman doesn’t believe Utley was ever hit by the pitch, the request alone created a worthwhile story.

The six-time all-star and 2008 World Series champion with the Phillies hit .252/.319/.396 with 14 home runs and 52 RBI’s in 138 games last season with the Dodgers.

