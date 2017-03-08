Report: Eagles ‘Have Inquired’ About DeSean Jackson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re still about 32 hours away from the official start of the 2017 NFL season and the Eagles have been linked to just about every free-agent wide receiver.
That includes ex-Eagles star, DeSean Jackson.
Related: DeSean Jackson Admits Returning To Philly ‘Would Be Great Ending’
According to the Washington Post, the Buccaneers, Patriots, Cowboys, and Eagles “have inquired” about Jackson.
Related: Eagles Related Rumors: Legal Tampering Period
The Bucs seem to be the favorite thanks to their cap space figure, which is around $70 million. Jackson is expected to covet around $10 million per season.
Jackson, 30, caught 56 balls for 1,005 yards and four scores last season with the Redskins. Jackson has been among the NFL’s top 10 in yards per catch in every season, since 2013. For his career, Jackson averages 17.7 yards per reception.