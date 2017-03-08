News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 8

Chris reviewed the latest revelations from Wikileaks on CIA spying, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul’s opposition the Republican replacement to Obamacare and Alec Baldwin suggesting he will soon stop his impersonation of Donald Trump. He spoke with Penny Nance from Concerned Women for America and Morgan Brittany from the Politichicks about the ‘Day Without A Woman’ protests on International Women’s Day and Lindsay Jancek from the RNC about the GOP’s bill to replace Obamacare.

6:00 Wikileaks released documents showing the CIA’s broad capabilities in terms of domestic spying.

6:04 An NSA whistle blower agrees that Donald Trump has probably been monitored.

6:19 Congressman Jason Chaffetz said poor people should purchase health insurance instead of a new iPhone.

6:35 What’s Trending: International Women’s Day, Add a woman, Most popular cereal by state

7:00 Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says the GOP’s Obamacare replacement may be unconstitutional.

7:20 Chris speaks with Penny Nance from Concerned Women for America about the ‘Day Without A Woman’ protests on International Women’s Day.

7:37 Alec Baldwin says he may not continue his impersonation of Donald Trump much longer.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/pizzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.

8:00 Chris talks with Morgan Brittany from the Politichicks about the ‘Day Without A Woman’ protests on International Women’s Day.

8:20 Chris talks to Lindsay Jancek from the RNC about the GOP’s bill to replace Obamacare.

8:35 What’s Trending: Donald Trump Jr, Pete Davidson, Russia, Hugh Jackman, Big Bang Theory