7-Year-Old Honored For Saving His Mother’s Life

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County officials presented a 7-year-old with a proclamation Wednesday night after he saved his mother’s life.

Rocco Regalbuto, 7, accepted the award and a large applause at the regular county meeting in Mount Holly. Last week, his mother Danielle fell to the floor following a respiratory issue. He called 911 and spoke to dispatcher Wade Stein.

“His personality was just like he was on the phone,” Stein said about meeting Regalbuto at the county meeting.

Stein and Regalbuto shared a hug following the meeting.

As the emergency unfolded, Regalbuto stayed on the line until crews arrived at this Evesham Township home. His mother was rushed to the hospital, but has since been released.

“When I saw him I just started crying and gave him a big hug,” Danielle Regalbuto told Eyewitness News last week.

Regalbuto says she taught Rocco, at a young age, an important lesson.

“I remember that she said whenever there is an emergency to call 911,” Rocco said with a smile.

Rocco said he is proud that he saved his mother’s life and knows to call 911 in the future if there is a problem.