Police: Boy, 7, Helps Save Mom’s Life After She Suffers Medical Emergency

EVESHAM, NJ (CBS) – Police are hailing a seven-year-old boy a hero after they say he helped save his mother’s life.
Authorities say the boy’s mom suffered a life-threatening medical emergency and was struggling to breathe and remain conscious.
The boy called 911 and remained on the line with dispatchers, and with the help of police and fire personnel, the mother was rushed to the hospital and received treatment.
She is now in stable condition.
Evesham Township Police say, “If it were not for the brave and educated actions of this 7-year-old boy, this might have ended tragically! We think he is very special and reminds us all of the importance of children knowing how to dial 9-1-1!”
They add that the boy’s Superman hat in the picture is “very fitting.”