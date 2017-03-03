The Rich Zeoli Show 03/03/2017

March 3, 2017 6:25 PM
Filed Under: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Donald Trump, Patrick Stewart, Sen. Chuck Schumer, VP Mike Pence

3PM – Judge under investigation for allegedly allowing undocumented immigrant to sneak out of court

320PM – Trump trolled Chuck Schumer with a picture of Schumer with Putin

330 PM – Pence using AOL is not the same as Hillary’s email scandal 

4PM – Barbera Backs the Badge

420PM –  Pelosi claims she never met Russian diplomat but photo shows otherwise

440PM – Arnold Schwarzenegger is leaving the Apprentice

448 PM  – Rich interviews Rev. Bob Levy

5PM – Utah Attorney General writes about Gorsuch

530pm – Patrick Stewart  goes on the View says he is becoming an American to fight Trump

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia