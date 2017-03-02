WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Delivers Budget Address

The Dom Giordano Show: Mike Rowe

March 2, 2017 11:55 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Pepsi announcing layoffs in Philadelphia due to the soda tax.

9:35-Senator John Cornyn saying Trump voters did not vote for a wall.

9:50-Joe Scarborough criticizing the timing of the story on Attorney General Sessions’ ties to Russia.

10:00-Stand Against Hate rally in Philadelphia.

10:25-Pew Study on American’s feeling towards individual religions. 

10:35-Bill Causey joined discussing Cape May Sheriffs being trained as Junior ICE officers.

11:00-Jim Worthington joined discussing Saturday’s Spirit of America rally at Neshaminy State Park.

11:20-Bringing call centers back to America.

11:35-Mike Rowe joined discussing jobs in America and the “skills gap.”

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia