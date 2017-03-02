The Dom Giordano Show: Mike Rowe

9:00-Pepsi announcing layoffs in Philadelphia due to the soda tax.
9:35-Senator John Cornyn saying Trump voters did not vote for a wall.
9:50-Joe Scarborough criticizing the timing of the story on Attorney General Sessions’ ties to Russia.
10:00-Stand Against Hate rally in Philadelphia.
10:25-Pew Study on American’s feeling towards individual religions.
10:35-Bill Causey joined discussing Cape May Sheriffs being trained as Junior ICE officers.
11:00-Jim Worthington joined discussing Saturday’s Spirit of America rally at Neshaminy State Park.
11:20-Bringing call centers back to America.
11:35-Mike Rowe joined discussing jobs in America and the “skills gap.”