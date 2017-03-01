Pepsi To Eliminate 80-100 Positions In Philadelphia Following Beverage Tax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pepsi tells CBS 3 they intend to eliminate 80 to 100 positions in Philadelphia over the next few months following the recently enacted beverage tax.

Pepsi says, “Pepsi has called Philadelphia home for nearly 100 years. We are proud of our investments in the city and the good-paying jobs we’ve been able to provide to many residents for generations. Unfortunately, after careful consideration of the economic realities created by the recently enacted beverage tax, we have been forced to give notice that we intend to eliminate 80-100 positions, including frontline and supervisory roles, in Philadelphia over the next few months, beginning today.”

The statement continues, “This isn’t something we take lightly or want to do, and we are committed to working with our employees and the union to treat impacted individuals with the care and dignity they deserve.”

Pepsi says because of the beverage tax, their beverage sales are down 40 percent in the city and up only 10-15 percent outside the city. As a result, they say “good paying positions in Philadelphia are leaving the city.”

Pepsi adds if the beverage tax is truck down or repealed, they do plan on bringing people back to work.

In all, Pepsi says they have 423 employees in Philadelphia.