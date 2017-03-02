News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 2

Chris discussed Pepsi announcing 80-100 layoffs and blaming the Philadelphia beverage tax. He spoke with Rachel Feintzeig from the Wall Street Journal about her piece, ‘Feeling Burned Out At Work,’ talk show host and author Howie Carr about his book, Kennedy Babylon, and Kevin Newman from CTV about American’s assessment of Donald Trump after one month.
6:22 Pepsi is blaming Philadelphia’s beverage tax for 80-100 layoffs that they announced yesterday.
6:35 What’s Trending: Beauty and the Beast, Dancing with the Stars
7:20 Chris talks to Rachel Feintzeig from the Wall Street Journal about her article, ‘Feeling Burned Out At Work? Join The Club.’
7:36 Oprah pondered the decision of running for President.
8:00 Chris talks with talk show host and author Howie Carr about his new book, Kennedy Babylon.
8:20 Chris speaks with Kevin Newman from CTV in Canada about about American’s assessment of Donald Trump after one month.