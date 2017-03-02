WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Delivers Budget Address

Kenney Touts Philly Beverage Tax In Budget Address

March 2, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Budget Address, Jim Kenney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney presented his second budget to the City Council on Thursday.

Among his goals for the new fiscal year, the mayor says he wants to get more people to work, and wants to reduce drug addiction around the city.

He proposed expanding the distribution of naloxone to Philadelphia families at risk for overdose.

Pepsi To Eliminate 80-100 Positions In Philadelphia Following Beverage Tax

Kenney also took some time to celebrate the successes the city experienced under the Philly beverage tax in the past year.

“City Council’s courageous vote took our city’s fight against poverty to a whole new level,” Kenney said. “To date, the Philly beverage tax has funded 2,000 free, quality pre-K seats and nine community schools serving 4,500 students.

The mayor has also proposed a significant investment to reduce homelessness in the city.

He hopes rapid re-housing programs will keep families off the streets and out of the shelter system.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly
Restaurant Pairs Beers With Girl Scout Cookies

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia