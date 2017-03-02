Kenney Touts Philly Beverage Tax In Budget Address

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney presented his second budget to the City Council on Thursday.
Among his goals for the new fiscal year, the mayor says he wants to get more people to work, and wants to reduce drug addiction around the city.
He proposed expanding the distribution of naloxone to Philadelphia families at risk for overdose.
Kenney also took some time to celebrate the successes the city experienced under the Philly beverage tax in the past year.
“City Council’s courageous vote took our city’s fight against poverty to a whole new level,” Kenney said. “To date, the Philly beverage tax has funded 2,000 free, quality pre-K seats and nine community schools serving 4,500 students.
The mayor has also proposed a significant investment to reduce homelessness in the city.
He hopes rapid re-housing programs will keep families off the streets and out of the shelter system.