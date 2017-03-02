NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Estranged Wife: Hunter Biden Squandered Money On Prostitutes, Drugs

March 2, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Kathleen Biden

DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — The estranged wife of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son claims her ex has squandered their money on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes.

In a court filing last week, Kathleen Buhle Biden asked a Washington, D.C., judge to order Hunter Biden to stop squandering the couple’s assets.

Hunter Biden’s attorney did not address the allegations and said Biden hopes the couple’s privacy can be respected.

Widow Of Beau Biden In Relationship With His Married Brother

CBS 3 confirmed Hunter Biden is dating Hallie Biden, widow of his late brother, Beau Biden.

Kathleen Biden asked her husband to leave in July 2015. The couple separated three months later because of what Kathleen describes as irreconcilable differences, including drug use and infidelity. She filed for divorce in December.

Hunter Biden denies that his conduct resulted in their separation.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia