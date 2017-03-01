NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Widow Of Beau Biden In Relationship With His Married Brother

March 1, 2017 6:03 PM
Beau Biden, Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The widow of Beau Biden is in a romantic relationship with her former brother-in-law.

Hallie Biden is now dating Hunter Biden – the youngest son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden is married, but has been separated from his wife, Kathleen. The former couple has three daughters.

Hallie Biden has two children with Beau Biden.

The former vice president told the New York Post that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have given their blessing.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” Joe Biden told the Post. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Beau Biden died from brain cancer in May 2015.

