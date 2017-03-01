Flyers Trade Mark Streit To Lightning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers have traded defenseman Mark Streit to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced.
In return, the Flyers acquire forward Valtteri Filppula, a 2017 fourth round pick, and a conditional 2017 seventh round pick.
Streit, 39, has five goals and 16 assists and is a minus-10 in 49 games this season with the Flyers. This was Streit’s fourth season with Philadelphia.
Filppula, 32, has seven goals and 27 assists in 59 games with Tampa Bay this season. Filppula scored 25 goals and tallied 33 assists in 2013-14 with the Lightning.
