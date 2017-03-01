WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Area | Full Coverage | Radar

Flyers Trade Mark Streit To Lightning

March 1, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers have traded defenseman Mark Streit to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced.

In return, the Flyers acquire forward Valtteri Filppula, a 2017 fourth round pick, and a conditional 2017 seventh round pick.

Related: Flyers Sign Neuvirth, Bellemare To Multi-Year Extensions

Streit, 39, has five goals and 16 assists and is a minus-10 in 49 games this season with the Flyers. This was Streit’s fourth season with Philadelphia.

Filppula, 32, has seven goals and 27 assists in 59 games with Tampa Bay this season. Filppula scored 25 goals and tallied 33 assists in 2013-14 with the Lightning.

More coming…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia