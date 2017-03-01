WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Area | Full Coverage | Radar

Flyers Sign Neuvirth, Bellemare To Multi-Year Extensions

March 1, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers have signed goalie Michal Neuvirth and forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to multi-year contract extensions, the team announced.

Related: False Alarm: Fans Throw Hats Thinking Wayne Simmonds Scored Third Goal

Neuvirth’s deal is reportedly a two-year deal worth $5 million, while Bellemare is reportedly signing a two-year deal worth about $3 million.

Neuvirth, 28, has had an up-and-down season recording a 2.90 goals against average and a .887 save percentage while going 10-9-1. Neuvirth missed 24 games with a left-knee injury this season, as well.

Bellemare, 31, has three goals and three assists in 62 games this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia