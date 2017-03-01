Flyers Sign Neuvirth, Bellemare To Multi-Year Extensions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers have signed goalie Michal Neuvirth and forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to multi-year contract extensions, the team announced.
Related: False Alarm: Fans Throw Hats Thinking Wayne Simmonds Scored Third Goal
Neuvirth’s deal is reportedly a two-year deal worth $5 million, while Bellemare is reportedly signing a two-year deal worth about $3 million.
Neuvirth, 28, has had an up-and-down season recording a 2.90 goals against average and a .887 save percentage while going 10-9-1. Neuvirth missed 24 games with a left-knee injury this season, as well.
Bellemare, 31, has three goals and three assists in 62 games this season.