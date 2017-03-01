NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Report: Flyers Close To Re-Signing Michal Neuvirth

March 1, 2017 11:09 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers are close to re-signing goalie Michal Neuvirth, according to ESPN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Neuvirth, 28, has had an up-and-down season recording a 2.90 goals against average and a .887 save percentage while going 10-9-1. Neuvirth missed 24 games with a left-knee injury this season, as well.

Related: False Alarm: Fans Throw Hats Thinking Wayne Simmonds Scored Third Goal

Like Neuvirth, the Flyers’ other goalie Steve Mason is also set to become a free-agent after the season.

The NHL trade deadline is 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, March 1.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly
Restaurant Pairs Beers With Girl Scout Cookies

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia