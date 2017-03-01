Report: Flyers Close To Re-Signing Michal Neuvirth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers are close to re-signing goalie Michal Neuvirth, according to ESPN’s Pierre LeBrun.
Neuvirth, 28, has had an up-and-down season recording a 2.90 goals against average and a .887 save percentage while going 10-9-1. Neuvirth missed 24 games with a left-knee injury this season, as well.
Like Neuvirth, the Flyers’ other goalie Steve Mason is also set to become a free-agent after the season.
The NHL trade deadline is 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, March 1.