False Alarm: Fans Throw Hats Thinking Wayne Simmonds Scored Third Goal

March 1, 2017 9:09 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just over 10 minutes into the Wayne Simmonds already had a hat trick…we thought!

It appeared Simmonds scored his third goal of the game to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead with 9:25 in the first period on Tuesday night, but after further review, the puck never touched Simmonds stick.

However, the fans were in too deep, and hundreds of hats already flooded the ice at the Wells Fargo Center.

When PA announcer Lou Nolan announced Jake Voracek’s name for the goal, the fans booed, realizing they threw their hats for no reason.

[You can watch the absurd occurrence here]

After the game, Simmonds said “I knew it was Jake’s goal the whole time.”

The Flyers won the game 4-0.

94WIP Morning Show host Angelo Cataldi believes fans should give back the hats. This Twitter poll suggests fans are split.

 

