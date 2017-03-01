News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 1

March 1, 2017 8:43 AM
Chris reviewed Donald Trump’s address to Congress and the response to a picture of Kellyanne Conway. He spoke with comedian Adam Ferrera, who will be performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend, author Doug Wead about his book, Game of Thorns and John Hayward from Breitbart about Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

6:00 Kentucky’s former Governor Steve Beshear delivered the response to Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

6:19 Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress.

6:35 What’s Trending: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Fruit compote day, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran

6:48 Kellyanne Conway explained a picture of her with her feet on a couch in the Oval Office.

7:00 Chris talks with comedian Adam Ferrera, who will be performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.

7:20 Chris speaks with author Doug Wead about his book, Game of Thorns.

7:35 Stephen Colbert hosted a live show following Donald Trump’s address.

7:54 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Visit cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.

8:20 Chris reviews Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress with John Hayward from Breitbart.

8:35 What’s Trending: NFL Draft, Antonio Brown, Bob Harper, David Cassidy

8:48 11 people were arrested during a protest at Senator Pat Toomey’s office.

