News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 1

6:00 Kentucky’s former Governor Steve Beshear delivered the response to Donald Trump’s address to Congress.
6:19 Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress.
6:35 What’s Trending: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Fruit compote day, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
6:48 Kellyanne Conway explained a picture of her with her feet on a couch in the Oval Office.
7:00 Chris talks with comedian Adam Ferrera, who will be performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.
7:20 Chris speaks with author Doug Wead about his book, Game of Thorns.
7:35 Stephen Colbert hosted a live show following Donald Trump’s address.
7:54 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Visit cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.
8:20 Chris reviews Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress with John Hayward from Breitbart.
8:35 What’s Trending: NFL Draft, Antonio Brown, Bob Harper, David Cassidy
8:48 11 people were arrested during a protest at Senator Pat Toomey’s office.