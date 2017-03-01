Call To Conversion From Chaput As Christians Observe Ash Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several hundred Catholics gathered at the Cathedral Basilica in Philadelphia to take part in Ash Wednesday services marking the start of Lent.

Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput presided at the solemn noontime Mass where ashes were distributed to the faithful imploring them to repent and embrace the Gospel.

During his homily, Chaput pointed out that many believe that Lent – a 40-day period before Easter – is about giving something up, like chocolate or alcohol in a physical display of self-denial.

READ: Pepsi To Eliminate 80-100 Positions In Philadelphia Following Beverage Tax

But he says those gestures are not really what the season is about.

“Lent is not about giving things up. Lent is about conversion, which means the turning around of our lives,” Chaput said. “Sometimes that means we give up something, but sometimes it requires a lot more.”

He says Lent is about giving God our hearts and committing more seriously to times of prayer; self-denial through fasting, and almsgiving to help others.