Zeoli Show Log 02.28.17

February 28, 2017 6:04 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Bill Nye the Science Guy, Clean Water Act, Darpana M. Sheth, Donald Trump, EPA, Jonathon Wood, Keith Olbermann, Kellyanne Conway, Rep. Maxine Waters, W James Antle III

3pm- President Trump has directed the EPA to look into rolling back Barack Obama’s Clean Water Act.

3:30pm- While in Melbourne, Florida, Donald Trump said he wanted the U.S. to start winning wars again. 

4pm- Keith Olbermann says its time for a grand jury to investigate the Trump administrations ties to Russia. 

4:10pm- Last night on Facebook Live, Bernie Sanders and Bill Nye the Science Guy sat down to discuss climate change. 

4:20pm- Darpana M. Sheth, Senior Attorney for The Institute for Justice, joins the show to discuss civil asset forfeiture. 

4:30pm- Jonathon Wood, staff attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, calls in to talk about overbearing EPA regulations.

5pm- W James Antle III, Politics Editor for the Washington Examiner, checked in to preview tonight’s Presidential address. 

5:15pm- Rep. Maxine Waters gets confused during an interview and snaps at an MSNBC anchor.

5:20pm- Does everyone have a Constitutional right to use Facebook?

5:50pm- Twitter outrage followed after the release of a photo showing Kellyanne Conway with her feet on a couch in the oval office. 

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia