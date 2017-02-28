Zeoli Show Log 02.28.17

3pm- President Trump has directed the EPA to look into rolling back Barack Obama’s Clean Water Act.
3:30pm- While in Melbourne, Florida, Donald Trump said he wanted the U.S. to start winning wars again.
4pm- Keith Olbermann says its time for a grand jury to investigate the Trump administrations ties to Russia.
4:10pm- Last night on Facebook Live, Bernie Sanders and Bill Nye the Science Guy sat down to discuss climate change.
4:20pm- Darpana M. Sheth, Senior Attorney for The Institute for Justice, joins the show to discuss civil asset forfeiture.
4:30pm- Jonathon Wood, staff attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, calls in to talk about overbearing EPA regulations.
5pm- W James Antle III, Politics Editor for the Washington Examiner, checked in to preview tonight’s Presidential address.
5:15pm- Rep. Maxine Waters gets confused during an interview and snaps at an MSNBC anchor.
5:20pm- Does everyone have a Constitutional right to use Facebook?
5:50pm- Twitter outrage followed after the release of a photo showing Kellyanne Conway with her feet on a couch in the oval office.