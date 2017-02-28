Villanova’s Josh Hart Challenged By Jay Wright Before Season To Be More Of A Leader

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — The biggest question facing defending national champion Villanova this season was will they have the heart to contend again.

That responsibility fell on the shoulders of senior Josh Hart when head coach Jay Wright challenged him to lead.

“I’m not too much of a vocal leader and that was something he talked to me about, to really help this team, help the younger guys” said Hart.

“Josh is the most carefree, fun-loving guy. If you sit down with him and talk to him, he’s really intelligent and insightful and he gets it,” said Wright. “So, this summer, I talked to him about the fact that you’ve got to get serious about your life and about your career.”

Hart believes he has matured this season as a player and a person.

“I was always like the fun-loving guy, you know, just cracking jokes, playing around, but now I know I just have to mature and grow up as a player and as a man and conduct myself in a mature way,” said Hart. “Hopefully that rubs off on some of the younger guys.”

“He never did anything bad, he’s just fun-loving, he’s a kid,” explained Wright. “Now you’re a senior, you’re a leader, you’re much closer to being a man than you are a kid, you’re going in the opposite direction. Childhood is this way, manhood is this way.”

Hart revealed that the biggest thing he has learned from his head coach is not to make excuses.

“Individually, with me, it was just be a man, just do everything to the best of your ability, don’t make excuses, you can’t always control things,” said Hart. “And I have to handle myself maturely and be a man of character and that’s on the basketball court and off the basketball court.”

“I’m amazed at his leadership in terms of where he came from. He was always the goofball that Ryan [Arcidiacono] and Daniel [Ochefu] had to keep in line. Now he’s the guy that’s serious every day and leading these young guys.”

Hart has been averaging nearly 19 points a game as the Wildcats look to go back-to-back.