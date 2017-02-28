William ‘Speedy’ Morris Wins 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame announced William “Speedy” Morris from St. Joseph’s Prep as the winner of the 2017 Morgan Wootten Award for Lifetime Achievement in Coaching High School Basketball.

Morris, 74, has won just under 1,000 games in 49 years as a head coach. Morris coached at Roman Catholic High School, then was with the La Salle University women’s team, then coached the La Salle University men, and finally joined St. Joe’s Prep.

Related: Speedy Morris Wins 900th Basketball Game In Philadelphia

Morris has been inducted into 11 Halls Of Fame, including the Philadelphia Sports Hall Of Fame.

The award is named after Morgan Wootten, who served as the Head Coach of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsvile, Maryland for 46 years and is one of two high school coaches enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 2017 Morgan Wootten award winner for girls’ basketball is Marcia Pinder from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

“When it comes to winning, these coaches certainly know how to get the job done,” said Wootten. “The Philadelphia and Fort Lauderdale communities are fortunate to have such dedicated leaders and mentors available to their student athletes.”

Wootten will present the awards at the Basketball Hall of Fame luncheon on March 29th in Chicago.