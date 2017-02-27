The Dom Giordano Show: Jake Tapper of CNN and State Rep. Martina White | February 27

9:00-Philadelphia Jewish cemetery damaged over the weekend.
9:25-President George W. Bush, “Power can be addictive.”
9:35-Best Picture winner mix-up at the Oscars.
10:00-President Trump’s first State of the Union address.
10:35-Former President Bush on the right to worship freely.
11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing President Trump’s speech to Congress and the replacement possibility of Obamacare and the news of the day.
11:35-State Rep. Martina White joined discussing her response letter to City Council Darryl Clarke on sanctuary cities.