The Dom Giordano Show: Jake Tapper of CNN and State Rep. Martina White | February 27

February 27, 2017 12:06 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Philadelphia Jewish cemetery damaged over the weekend.

9:25-President George W. Bush, “Power can be addictive.”

9:35-Best Picture winner mix-up at the Oscars.

10:00-President Trump’s first State of the Union address. 

10:35-Former President Bush on the right to worship freely. 

11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing President Trump’s speech to Congress and the replacement possibility of Obamacare and the news of the day.

11:35-State Rep. Martina White joined discussing her response letter to City Council Darryl Clarke on sanctuary cities.

