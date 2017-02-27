Danny Garcia Faces Huge Challenge in Keith Thurman

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Danny Garcia can now claim that he’s the face of Philly boxing. Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs) walks forward in that role with a large shadow cast on him from future Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins.

His first test as Philly’s fighting standard holder comes this Saturday against Keith “One Time” Thurman, which is being televised nationally on CBS from Barclays Center.

Garcia, defending his WBC welterweight title in this fight against Thurman, fought twice last year as he defeated Robert Guerrero by unanimous decision in January and he beat club fighter Samuel Vargas by TKO in mid-November.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Barclays Center and headlining a national broadcast on CBS — both the arena and the network were good homes for me in 2016,” said Thurman. “I am the champ, and I always will be. Danny Garcia is a fighter who I have asked for and who I have respect for. But he’s going to learn, just as my past opponents have, that my power and speed will rise above any swiftness he has. I am the true welterweight champion. I will unify the titles and show him what ‘One Time’ feels like. I look forward to this fight and the fans should too; be there on March 4.”

Garcia relishes the underdog role.

“I don’t care if people think I’m an underdog,’ he said. “To me, Keith Thurman is nothing but a name.” Garcia said, “This Saturday, I’m going to show the world once again that I am a true champion.”

Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) won the WBA welterweight title in 2013 and he has defending the title six times. He fought just once last year as he defeated Shawn Porter by unanimous decision in late June. Thurman’s trainer, Dan Birmingham said that he respects Garcia but that Thurman is simply better.

“Danny Garcia’s a great fighter.” Birmingham said, “I acknowledge that. But at the end of the day, I think I have the best welterweight in the world right there in Keith Thurman. I think he’s a little bit faster, I think he’s a little bit stronger and I think he’s a little bit smarter. And I think his will to win is unmatched.”

Garcia said that he expects the fight to go the distance.

“I’m going to take this one round at a time to get the victory. If the knockout comes, it comes.” Garcia said, “I’m not going out of my element. I’m going to do what I do best. We’re definitely going to work the body. But we’ll work the head too, wherever we can hit him. We’re just working smart and hard in camp. Nothing is changing from past camps. We’re going to put in work.”