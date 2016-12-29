Mayweather-McGregor Would Be The Biggest Sports Event Of 2017

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —They’re talking and gesturing to one another as always happens with circus sports stunts like this—and this would climax all box office records in combat sports and break every pay-per-view record that currently.

And yes, you will be interested, despite possibly not knowing the different between a left hook and fishing hook, or what a sidekick is.

It began percolating in 2016, but if Floyd Mayweather were to meet Conor McGregor in 2017, it’s a meeting that would carry the international flare and attention of the Super Bowl.

Now, don’t misunderstand, no one here is validating, nor advocating the 18-ring circus it truly would be. Mayweather would end the lippy, arrogant-strutting Irishman in whatever round he chose if they were to fight in a boxing ring, which if it ever did happen, it’s where the two would meet.

But there would amazing curiosity drawn to the event. McGregor obtained a boxing license in California on November 30. He’s openly said he wants to take some time off to be with expectant girlfriend, who is due to have the couple’s first child in May. The news that McGregor obtained a California boxing license came days after the UFC unceremoniously stripped him of his 145-pound title, which he won less than a year ago, and named Jose Aldo as their new champ, while McGregor remains the UFC lightweight champion.

Since then, McGregor’s loud mouth has made it known that he’s willing to fight Mayweather on his terms—in the boxing ring—for a cool $100 million, which is along the lines of what Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao both made when they fought each other in 2015. The most undisclosed sum McGregor ever made was $3 million in his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in Las Vegas on Aug. 20. After his PPV take, it was estimated McGregor made roughly around the $10-15 million range.

Mayweather made less than that on average each round he fought Manny Pacquiao in their dud of a showdown on May 2, 2015, hauling in a gross of roughly $230 (averaging out $19.1 million per boring round).

A Mayweather-McGregor fight, though incredibly one-sided in favor of “Money Mayweather,” is speculated to gross around $500 million. That’s the demand for a fight like that.

Mayweather has yet to respond McGregor’s offer.

And though this carries an artificial, ridiculous Rocky-Thunderlips quality to it, mainstream sports media and fans alike would flock to see it. Because, believe it or not, regardless of how much of a niche sport boxing and MMA is considered by mainstream media, people want to see it.